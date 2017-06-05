Man accused of home invasion in Townville

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges in a January 25th home invasion in Townville, according to Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Raquan Patterson, 19, of Lari Lane was arrested at a traffic stop on West-Oak Highway early Sunday morning.

Deputies say Patterson had outstanding arrest warrants on charges of First Degree Burglary, Armed Robbery Armed with a Deadly Weapon, Petit Larceny and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.

The victim told the deputies that two men wearing bandannas and dark clothing kicked in a door of the home.

They pointed a gun at the victim and took cash and electronic items.

No one was hurt.

Patterson is still in custody on a combined $60,000 surety bond.