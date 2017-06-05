Man bit off part of boyfriend’s ear in fight over car, officials say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man is facing charges after police say he bit off part of another man’s ear during an argument.

Officers were called to the home of 34-year-old Lionel Carrington on 14th Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a domestic assault.

Carrington told police his boyfriend hit him in the face during a fight over a car, but when officers spoke to the other man, he said Carrington bit him on the ear.

His injury required medical attention.

The investigation resulted in Carrington’s arrest. He’s been charged with malicious wounding.

