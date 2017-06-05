Man found guilty of murder, burning teen’s body in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A man was found guilty of brutally murdering a teen with a hammer and setting his body on fire in Laurens Co.

Solicitor David M. Stumbo says Fabian Green, 20, was sentenced to 45 years without the possibility of parole for murder and desecration of human remains of the body of 17-year-old Edwin Diaz-Chirinos.

Stumbo says the jury deliberated 3 hours before returning the verdict Friday night.

The murder happened in May 2016. The solicitor says Green was one of three people who lured Diaz to a home on Queen Circle.

He says Green waited for Diaz to enter the home and came out of the bedroom and attacked Diaz with a hammer.

Green then put Diaz’s body in the victim’s car and drove it to a wooded area outside of Clinton.

Green then burned the body.

Diaz was reported missing and they searched for him for 18 days before finding the body near his car, according Stumbo.

He said Diaz had to be identified through DNA by SLED.

“If you have any doubt, look no further than Fabian Green to confirm that ‘evil,’ as Judge Hocker correctly observed during sentencing, does indeed exist in this world,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “Nothing can ever erase the horror of what Green and his companions did. The law enforcement community can only hope and pray that the family and friends of Edwin Diaz can get some closure from this conviction and long sentence.”

Karina Galarza and Davian Shquon Holman have also been charged with murder and desecration of human remains.