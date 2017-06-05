Man put 15 bottles of motor oil, 30 DVDs down pants at store, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man who was wearing baggy blue jeans managed to stuff 15 quart-sized bottles of Penzoil motor oil and 30 DVDs down his pants before walking out of a 7-Eleven store in Lakeland last week.

Unfortunately for the thief, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office detective happened to be parked outside and saw the whole thing happen.

After walking out of the store, the man walked past the detective, who was sitting in an unmarked vehicle that was parked outside the 7-Eleven.

PCSO Detective Phil Ryan said he got out of his car and confronted William Jason Hall, 38, and told him to remove all of the items from his pants.

Surveillance video recorded Hall as he pulled 30 “Treasure Hunt” DVDs and 15 bottles of motor oil from his pants.

Hall was arrested on a charge of petit theft, but it was his third arrest on the charge, so he was charged with a felony.

More stories you may like on 7News

USC Upstate going ahead with London trip despite recent terror attacks Despite the recent terror attacks in London, a group of Upstate college students are packing their bags and planning their trip overseas.

Processional route for Deputy Devin Hodges The marine patrol deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office died Thursday during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

Shots fired at Pirates Voyage in Myrtle Beach Myrtle Beach Police say they responded to a shots fired call at Pirates Voyage on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Canadian man mows lawn with tornado behind him Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.

McDowell HS students fight, teacher assaulted say deputies They say video shows the student push a teacher who was trying to break up the scuffle.