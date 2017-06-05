Man shot in leg in attempted robbery in Greenville Co., dispatch says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery, according to Greenville County dispatch.

A call came in at about 8:50 p.m.

Dispatch says the shooting and attempted robbery happened on Picardy Drive.

We have a crew at the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

