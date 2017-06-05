Memorial grows at Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Growing memorial outside Sheriff’s Office in Anderson County.

Outside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the wind whips balloons tied to a fallen officer’s patrol car.

“Loving caring guy, I just fell in love with him he was a fellow veteran of law enforcement,” said William Terrell, a friend of Deputy Devin Hodges.

Terrell may have only known Hodges for a short time, but the impact he made will last a lifetime.

“He was just so assertive, real assertive guy and you could just tell from the beginning he was a caring person,” Terrell said.

Hodges lost his life in a training accident on Lake Hartwell on Thursday. A new team member for Anderson County, but a longtime law enforcement officer.

“We’ve felt such an outpour of love and concern from our Anderson County folks,” said Sheriff Chad McBride.

Now his patrol car sits outside the Sheriff’s Office in his memory, as friends and even strangers come to pay their respects to a man who cherished his community.