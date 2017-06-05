Memorial service for Anderson Co. Deputy Devin Hodges

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A memorial service will be held Monday for Deputy Devin Hodges.

The marine patrol deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office died Thursday during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

Deputy Hodges’ family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center. The public is welcome to pay their respects.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Civic Center.

A memorial has been set up outside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office where Deputy Hodges’ patrol vehicle is parked for those who wish to pay their respects or leave memorials.

Loved ones say it was Deputy Hodges’ dream to be a law enforcement officer.

He became a dispatcher in Anderson County at the age of 18. He served departments in Laurens County, Abbeville County and Lander Police Department.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Hodges was hired by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office this year and welcomed the opportunity to patrol Lake Hartwell.

Hodges, 30, leaves behind a wife and four children. The Greenwood native is also survived by his parents, a brother and sister.

A fund has been set up to benefit Deputy Hodges’ family. Contributions to the Deputy Devin Hodges Memorial Fund can be made in person or by mail at Park Sterling bank locations.