Presbyterian Names New Athletic Director

Associated Press

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) – Presbyterian has hired Danny Sterling as its new athletic director.

Presbyterian President Bob Staton announced the addition Monday. Sterling spent the past eight years as athletic director at Virginia-Wise which competes in NCAA Division II. He was responsible for a staff of 45 and over 300 students.

Sterling takes over for Brian Reese, who left earlier this year to lead athletics at Lander College.

Staton said he thought Sterling has the experience, enthusiasm and leadership the Blue Hose are looking for as they continue to advance in the Big South Conference.

Sterling will start at Presbyterian immediately.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)