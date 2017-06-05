The processional route for Deputy Devin Hodges has been announced.

The marine patrol deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office died Thursday during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Civic Center.

A memorial has been set up outside the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office where Deputy Hodges’ patrol vehicle is parked for those who wish to pay their respects or leave memorials.

PROCESSIONAL ROUTE

• Head east on Camson Road from the Anderson Civic Center toward MLK Boulevard

• Cross over MLK Boulevard onto Woodcrest Dr.

• Turn Left onto Whitehall Rd from Woodcrest Dr.

• Turn Right onto East North Ave from Whitehall Rd. (E. North turns into N Murray then S Murray Ave)

• Turn Left onto W River Street (US.178) which turns into E River Street (US. 178 & US.76) toward Belton and Honea Path

• Merge right onto SC-252 east toward Honea Path (Honea Path Highway)

• Merge Right on Church St. in Honea Path (US. 178) toward Donalds SC then Hodges SC

• Turn Left at the stop sign of US-178 and SC-185

• Merge right onto US 25 south , Oak Brook Memorial Park is on the right