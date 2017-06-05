Shots fired at Pirates Voyage in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSPA) – Horry Co. Police Department says they responded to a shots fired call at Pirates Voyage on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Security told police he noticed two men near the front of the business when he haw them start to run behind the building.

He said he heard 3 – 5 shots and one of the men ran back in the opposite direction and sped off in a white car.

Police say they found a 9mm bullet, but no victims.

The also checked with local hospitals and none of reported any gunshot victims, according to the report.