Spartanburg Co. Courthouse evacuated due to suspicious package

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A court official says the Spartanburg County Courthouse was evacuated Monday due to a suspicious package.

Crew at the scene tell us that Library Street is closed, and a hazardous devices unit is parked there.

Roads had reopened by 11:35 a.m. Monday.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a secretary for a circuit court judge notified law enforcement of a suspicious package.

The courthouse was evacuated and the package X-rayed before it was opened. It contained books, addressed envelopes and clothing items, according to the news release.

Officers are clearing the scene and employees were allowed to return to the courthouse around 11:50 a.m.