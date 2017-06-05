Toddler hurt after being shot by toddler brother; mom charged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A 2-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was shot by his 3-year-old brother in what police are calling an accidental shooting in northeast Colorado Springs.

It happened Saturday in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive, near Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police say the boy is in serious but stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The mother of the two boys, 30-year-old Monica Abeyta, has been arrested for felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

“I’ve known him since he was, you know, first born,” said Alazia Gray, the children’s babysitter. “I kind of got close to the kids ever since I started babysitting them,” Gray said.

Lt. Howard Black, an official with CSPD, warns parents to make sure children do not have access to any weapons in the house.

“I can’t overstate how important it is when we have weapons, especially loaded weapons in our houses, where we have children, to ensure that we are securing those weapons in an appropriate manner,” Lt. Black said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call CSPD at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

