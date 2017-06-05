Union Co. man sentenced for sex crimes against minors

UNION Co., S.C. — A man accused of sexually assaulting minors more than 30 years is in prison.

James Craig McMillian, 63, of Buffalo pled guilty to two counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, according to court records. McMillian received a five-year sentence, but is expected to serve 18 months and three years of probation.

Sheriff’s deputies say McMillian sexually assaulted the victims years ago. One victim came forward in 2016 and provided details after receiving counseling services.

Deputies say a fourth victim came forward about a month later with allegations about a crime that happened in 1983.

McMillian is currently in Kirkland Correctional Institution.