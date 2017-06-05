Upstate activist accused of kidnapping, domestic violence, child neglect

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate activist is facing several charges after an incident early Monday morning.

Bruce Wilson, the founder of FIT (Fighting Injustice Together), has been charged with kidnapping, domestic violence and three counts of child neglect.

Greenville County sheriff’s deputies say investigators assaulted the victim multiple times and held her against her will before she managed to flee the home and drive to the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center. They say she reported the incident there around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Wilson is charged with child neglect because deputies say three children were in the vehicle when he pursued the victim.

“Deputies learned that while operating the vehicle, the children were not restrained and Wilson did place the children in danger by driving erratically in an attempt to stop the victim on the roadway,” according to a statement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson is awaiting a bond hearing at the Greenville County Detention Center.