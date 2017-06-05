USC Upstate going ahead with London trip despite recent terror attacks

USC Upstate theater students are planning their annual trip to London despite recent terror attacks
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – In the Upstate, students studying abroad in London have all been marked “safe” since Saturday’s terrorist attacks.

Another group of students are busy planning their trip to the U.K. Twelve USC Upstate students will be packing their bags and heading to London in less than a month. The students are going over as part of an annual trip, and are getting the chance to perform at the Rose Theater.

Since this weekend’s attacks, the entire faculty at USC Upstate have been discussing the travel plans to make sure the students will be safe. Students have been told what to do  if another attack happens while they are abroad.

Brendan Kelly, the chancellor at USC Upstate, says  they cannot let these attacks deter their students from once in a lifetime experiences.

“This world will never be without danger. But we mitigate the effects of that as much as possible when we prepare to go out and navigate the world in the most responsible way possible,” Kelly says.

Kelly says there are no plans to change the trip’s itinerary. The students leave for London on July 3.

