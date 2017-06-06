2 deputies involved in crash on Highway 9, troopers say

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several law enforcement officers are on the scene of a crash on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

It’s near the intersection of Business I-85.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol says troopers are assisting with an accident involving two sheriff’s deputies.

Viewers tell us the road is blocked.

7 News has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

 

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.



Cant see the list or map on the app? CLICK HERE

