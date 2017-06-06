Man accused of ramming FIT Founder’s car

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – There’s been another arrest and court here in connection with the arrest of a local activist and founder of F.I.T. (Fighting Injustice Together), Bruce Wilson.

Joseph Bledsoe had a bond hearing today on assault charges.

He’s accused of intentionally ramming his car in Bruce Wilson’s Vehicle Monday morning.

Yesterday Wilson was charged with kidnapping his wife, domestic violence and child neglect.

After Bledsoe’s court hearing, Wilson held a press conference outside the detention center.

He refuted the allegations against him.

Bledsoe told police he had been at Yolanda house earlier but left when her husband, Bruce Wilson, came to the house to get some of his items while being escorted by sheriff’s deputies there to keep the peace.

Derrick Quarles, the founder of “Upstate Black Lives” spoke during that press conference and was arrested at the end on for Failure to Appear in court on charges of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses.

Wilson posted the following video on Facebook to give his side of the story.

