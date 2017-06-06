Community rallies behind fallen deputy

Law enforcement officers from across the state came to pay their respects to fall Master Deputy Devin Hodges.

It was a 36 mile journey from Anderson to Greenwood County. A journey filled with familiar and strange faces, both just wanting to pay tribute to a man who lived to protect the community.

“Any funeral procession is sadness to a certain extent because you’ve lost an individual and the families lost him and respect too for the job he did and the life he lived,” said Langford Mull, lives along funeral route.

If you’d like to make a donation to Hodges’ wife and four children there is a memorial fund set up in his name at any Park Sterling Bank across the state.