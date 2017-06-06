Deputy Hodges to be laid to rest

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Funeral services will be held today for Master Deputy Devin Hodges.

The Anderson County sheriff’s deputy died during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

Colleagues and loved ones say Deputy Hodges was happy to go to work each day and had dreamed of being an officer since he was a boy.

The funeral service starts at 1 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center. The public is invited to attend.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested that flags be flown at half staff today in honor of Deputy Hodges.