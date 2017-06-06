Flesh found at Greenville CVS not human

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating a piece of muscle tissue that was found inside a shipping container at the CVS on Main Street in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner said the material appears to be skeletal muscle of some kind, and that it is not a tongue.

Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says the DNA lab tested the tissue and it was not human.

Police say the container originated in North Carolina and traveled to Georgia before arriving in Greenville.

The container also held other products but none of the products were meat or dairy related.

A 7News viewer provided a photo of the muscle tissue.