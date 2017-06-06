Georgia man killed in wrong-way crash on I-85

WSPA Staff Published:

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner says a Georgia man driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 85 was killed in a head-on crash.

Gerald Freeman, 66, of Lilburn died in the accident, said Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

Troopers say the crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday near mile marker 9.

Freeman was driving a car north in the southbound lane when he crashed into a pickup truck, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Freeman was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

Shore said an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday.

A toxicology screening will also be done to try and determine why Freeman was driving in the wrong direction, Shore said.

Dispatch had received calls about 30 minutes before the fatal crash of a wrong-way driver around mile marker 25, Shore said.

Neither the pickup truck driver, nor a passenger in the truck were hurt in the crash, troopers say.

