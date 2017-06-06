Man accused of child sex crime in Greenville Co.

A man is accused of sexually assault a girl almost 27 years ago, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was between the ages of 9 and 14 years old when it happened, according to the report.

Deputies say they got the report of the assault on May 15.

William Terry Jeter, 66, of Taylors is charged with:

Criminal Sexual Conduct with minor under 11 years of age First Degree.

Committing or attempting lewd act upon a child.

Criminal sexual conduct or attempt victim k11 to 14 years of age inclusive.

The victim said Jeter would have her perform sexual acts on him, and he would also touch her in a sexual manner.

There was also a previous incident from 1986 involving Jeter and two other victims, according to the report.

Investigators think there may be additional victims.

Jeter could have come in contact with and are asking anyone with information regarding Jeter, or if you have been a victim, to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 864-467-4704.