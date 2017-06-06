Manufacturers hiring in the Upstate

(WSPA) – Job fairs will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in the Upstate.

Peak Workforce Solutions is hiring forklift drivers, machine operators, assembler and other positions for BorgWarner in Seneca.

Interviews will be held until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Goodwill on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca.

You need a high school diploma or G.E.D. and previous experience is preferred.

For more information call 864-482-7857.

RL Enterprise expects to immediately hire more than 100 assembly workers for a manufacturer in the Fountain Inn area.

Workers are needed for 12-hour shifts and pay starts at $11 per hour. No experience is necessary, but applicants must be able to pass a drug test and steel toe boots.

Those interested in applying are asked to visit RL Enterprise’s office at 319 Garlington Road in Greenville Tuesday and Wednesday with two forms of ID. Call (864) 234-8788 for more information.