Meetings set for Upstate transportation plans

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re upset about potholes or want to see a new bike path, now is your chance to let officials know about it.

GPATS (Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study) is asking for the public’s input on a transportation plan for the area.

Several public meetings have been held in the Upstate over the last month. Two more meetings are planned Tuesday in Greenville County.

Meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Greer City Hall at 301 E. Poinsett St. and in the cafeteria of Oakview Elementary School at 515 Godfrey Road in Simpsonville.

From roads, to greenways, to bike systems, GPATS looks at transportation priorities and helps determine funding for projects. The organization covers a 777 square mile area that impacts more than half a million residents in Greenville and Pickens counties, as well as smaller areas of Spartanburg, Anderson and Laurens counties.

