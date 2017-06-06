Meetings set for Upstate transportation plans

WSPA Staff Published:
Credit: WNCN

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re upset about potholes or want to see a new bike path, now is your chance to let officials know about it.

GPATS (Greenville-Pickens Area Transportation Study) is asking for the public’s input on a transportation plan for the area.

Several public meetings have been held in the Upstate over the last month. Two more meetings are planned Tuesday in Greenville County.

Meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Greer City Hall at 301 E. Poinsett St. and in the cafeteria of Oakview Elementary School at 515 Godfrey Road in Simpsonville.

From roads, to greenways, to bike systems, GPATS looks at transportation priorities and helps determine funding for projects. The organization covers a 777 square mile area that impacts more than half a million residents in Greenville and Pickens counties, as well as smaller areas of Spartanburg, Anderson and Laurens counties.

Click or tap here for more information on GPATS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s