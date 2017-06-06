NC mom accused of biting, scratching boy

WSPA Staff Published:

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a Nebo woman has been charged after a fight with her 12-year-old son.

McDowell County deputies have charged Mary Elizabeth McLaughlin, 32, of 1059 Drucilla Church Road, with child abuse. Deputies say the woman and boy got into a physical altercation on June 1.

McLaughlin inflicted several injuries on the boy, according to deputies. They say the child had a bite mark on his face, as well as a mark from McLaughlin’s fingernail. They also say he had bruises and scratches all over his body.

 

