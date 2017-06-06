New Uber-like app designed for kids

Boston (WSPA)– A new app in Boston has been designed to help busy families and get their kids where they need to be.

The app is called Zemcar, which is like Uber, but this time, it’s completely for kids. It was created by a Boston are start up.

The idea is to make life easier for families juggling multiple schedules. All parents have to do is schedule a pick-up and a driver takes them wherever they need to go, including school.

The driver’s phone records the entire drive so parents can watch the entire ride. Text message updates are also sent to parents when kids are picked up or dropped off.

Zemcar drivers are screened and insured to drive kids around. The app is currently available in multiple Boston suburbs for kids as young as 8. The service is expanding as more families and drivers sign up.