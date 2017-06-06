Planning commission votes to advance plans for abandoned mill



SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – An abandoned cotton mill in Spartanburg County is one step closer to being converted into luxury lofts.

Black Point Investments of Charlotte filed its plans for the Converse Mill near Oakland and High street with the Spartanburg County Planning Department last month.

Planning commissioners voted in favor of advancing the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting but not before reducing the amount of proposed parking spaces to 208 from 270.

The changes were made after neighbors raised concerns about how the number of parking spaces would impact and already-cramped street along the area commonly known as the “Mill Hill.”

“Anyone that lives there knows you can’t get in and out,” said Penny Berry, who lives on Oakland Street.

“There is one way in and one way out.”

The plans must still be approved by code enforcement before being presented to the county council for a full vote.

Once that happens, construction could begin as early as next year.