Roper Mtn. Lights will not continue after 2017

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The groups behind the popular Roper Mountain Lights have announced that 2017 will be the final season for the yearly holiday tradition.

After 26 years of displaying Christmas lights, the Rotary Club of Greenville and the Roper Mountain Science Center will no longer produce the charity event.

They say less traffic due to competition and higher expenses were part of the decision to discontinue the event.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the Roper Mountain Lights have contributed $2.4 million for children and charities over the years.

They say each year takes over 7,000 volunteer hours to create the displays.