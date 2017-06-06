SC governor seeks vote to reaffirm no grants go to abortion clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the board of South Carolina’s public health agency to reaffirm it won’t send any federal grant money to abortion providers.

In a letter provided Tuesday to The Associated Press, McMaster asks the Health and Environmental Control board to vote publicly that none of the pregnancy prevention money will go to Planned Parenthood or any other abortion provider.

None does now.

But McMaster says he wants a public prohibition following a law President Donald Trump signed in April allowing states to deny certain federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

The measure overturned a regulation finalized at the end of Obama’s administration that stopped states from denying federal Title X family planning funds to clinics that also provide abortion services.

Planned Parenthood says it gets no state money.