Southwest Airlines long list of flights under $100

Southwest Airlines has released a long list of cheap flights.

The promotion lasts until 6/8 and is nonrefundable.

The website says Seats, travel days and markets are limited. They also say Blackout dates and it is for continental travel between 8/22 – 12/13/

Below is a list of nearby airports. You can see the full list here.

From Greenville/Spartanburg, SC

To Atlanta, GA starting at $44 or 2,296 points one-way

From Charlotte, NC

To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $47 or 2,296 points one-way

To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $97 or 5,645 points one-way

To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $97 or 5,645 points one-way

To Nashville, TN starting at $52 or 2,631 points one-way

From Atlanta, GA

To Austin, TX starting at $99 or 5,679 points one-way

To Baltimore/Washington, MD starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Boston Logan, MA starting at $58 or 2,933 points one-way

To Cancun, Mexico starting at $154 or 7,128 points one-way

To Chicago (Midway), IL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Columbus, OH starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Dallas (Love Field), TX starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Denver, CO starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Detroit, MI starting at $77 or 4,205 points one-way

To Ft. Lauderdale, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Ft. Myers, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Greenville/Spartanburg, SC starting at $49 or 2,296 points one-way

To Houston (Hobby), TX starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Indianapolis, IN starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Jacksonville, FL starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Kansas City, MO starting at $94 or 5,344 points one-way

To Las Vegas, NV starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Milwaukee, WI starting at $94 or 5,344 points one-way

To Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To New Orleans, LA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Oakland, CA starting at $149 or 9,028 points one-way

To Orlando, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Philadelphia, PA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Phoenix, AZ starting at $129 or 7,688 points one-way

To Pittsburgh, PA starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Punta Cana, DO starting at $189 or 9,288 points one-way

To Raleigh/Durham, NC starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To Richmond, VA starting at $49 or 2,330 points one-way

To San Antonio, TX starting at $94 or 5,344 points one-way

To San Diego, CA starting at $149 or 9,028 points one-way

To St. Louis, MO starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Tampa, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Washington (Dulles), DC starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To Washington (Reagan National), DC starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way

To West Palm Beach, FL starting at $79 or 4,339 points one-way