Upstate Kmart among dozens of new Sears closings, report says

Credit: AP

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A Kmart store in Seneca is among 72 Kmart and Sears stores that will be closing, in addition to other closings that have already announced.

According to Business Insider, the company released a list of stores internally on Tuesday listing 16 Sears, 49 Kmart, and 7 Sears Auto Centers that will be closing in September.

The company announced in January that the Kmart on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson and the Kmart on Highway 72 Bypass in Greenwood would be closing.

The Seneca store is located on Applewood Center Place.

A Kmart store in Summerville, SC along with a Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Columbia, SC are also among the list of stores to close.

