3 brothers sentenced after robbing drug dealer in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE Co., NC (WSPA) – Three Barnardsville brothers were sentenced to jail time after robbing a drug dealer and his friends in October, according to Buncombe Co. District Attorney Todd Williams.

They were charged on multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The drug deal was planned by the brothers with the intent to rob the drug dealer.

When he showed up with two other people, the brothers robbed them of money, drugs, and personal belongings.

The following men were sentenced to 80 months in jail and will each pay back the victims 840 dollars.

Matthew Daniel Huggins, 18

Brandon Lee Huggins, 22

James Daniel Huggins, 24

“These three set up a drug deal while intending all along to rob the dealer of his cash and drugs. Cases like this clearly show the pitfalls of their flawed thinking,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.