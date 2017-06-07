Arrest in connection to Pavilion shooting that killed Hawkins

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting at Pavilion Recreation Center in Taylors on May 14 that killed 17-year-old Makiya Hawkins.

Ricci Murphy Jr., 18, is charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Breach of Peace High and Aggravated.

He is NOT charged with the death of Hawkins.

The sheriff’s office say Murphy is accused of not having a permit for the gun and firing it multiple times, causing widespread fear and panic.

There was a crowd of over 100 people gathered at the Pavilion, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say one other person fired back which hit and killed Hawkins.

A youth group is urging people to come forward to help find the people responsible for the death of Hawkins.

The president of Beyond Differences Youth Council, Asya Sheffield, and other youth are speaking at County Square Friday afternoon asking people involved or witnesses to come forward to help provide closure for the crime.

The group is also encouraging other youth organizations to join them to stop violence like this in the future.

“We have to address youth violence from a larger comprehensive perspective that is inclusive of every segment of our community,” says Sheffield.

17-year-old Makiya Hawkins died after she was shot behind the Pavilion Recreation Center in Taylors on May 14.

Sheriff Will Lewis says Hawkins was caught in the crossfire of a gang-related shooting.

“We have no indication at all, no reason to believe, that Makiya was in any way involved with a gang,” Lewis said.

Sheriff Lewis says Hawkins was just a bystander.