Cashews recalled because of glass fragments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recall has been issued for containers of cashews that were sold at ALDI stores in Florida and 28 other states because they could contain pieces of glass.

A recall for Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt was issued after Star Snacks Co. of Jersey City, NJ received consumer reports of glass found in containers of cashews.

The FDA says there have not been any reported injuries as of June 6, 2017. Cashews involved in the recall have been removed from store shelves.

The cashews were distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The recalled cashews were distributed in 8 oz canisters under the following label:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

UPC code 041498179366 Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

Consumers who have purchased the cashews are urged not to consume them and may return the cashews to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item.

Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 am – 2 pm EST.

