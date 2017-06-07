End of Watch call for Deputy Devin Hodges

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputy Devin Hodges’ End of Watch call has been released.

Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina paid their respects to fallen Anderson County Master Deputy Devin Hodges on Tuesday.

“Any funeral procession is sadness to a certain extent because you’ve lost an individual and the families lost him and respect too for the job he did and the life he lived,” Langford Mull said.

The Anderson County sheriff’s deputy died Thursday during a training exercise on Lake Hartwell.

Colleagues and loved ones say Deputy Hodges was happy to go to work each day and had dreamed of being an officer since he was a boy.

“Loving caring guy, I just fell in love with him he was a fellow veteran of law enforcement,” said William Terrell, a friend of Deputy Devin Hodges.

Terrell may have only known Hodges for a short time, but the impact he made will last a lifetime.

“He was just so assertive, real assertive guy and you could just tell from the beginning he was a caring person,” Terrell said.

“We’ve felt such an outpour of love and concern from our Anderson County folks,” said Sheriff Chad McBride.

Loved ones say it was Deputy Hodges’ dream to be a law enforcement officer.

He became a dispatcher in Anderson County at the age of 18. He served departments in Laurens County, Abbeville County and Lander Police Department.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Hodges was hired by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office this year and welcomed the opportunity to patrol Lake Hartwell.

Hodges, 30, leaves behind a wife and four children. The Greenwood native is also survived by his parents, a brother, and sister.

If you’d like to make a donation to Hodges’ wife and four children there is a memorial fund set up in his name at any Park Sterling Bank.

