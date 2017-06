ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Belton.

Dispatch said crews with Belton, Cheddar and Rock Springs fire departments responded to a mobile home fire at 131 Mattison Drive.

The home appears to be destroyed.

Dispatch said the fire was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.

We’re working to get details on this developing story.