Get an up close look at hundreds of butterflies at Roper Mountain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – You can get the chance to see hundreds of butterflies up close at a newly opened exhibit at the Roper Mountain Science Center.

The Butterfly Adventure invites visitors into a butterfly enclosure where more than 400 butterflies flutter about.

The exhibit features a wide variety of butterflies including Monarchs, Painted Ladies and the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, which is the South Carolina state butterfly.

Every visitor will get a nectar wand, which is a stick coated in Gatorade, to feed the butterflies and coax them off of flowers for a closer look.

Some butterflies may even land on you, a unique experience that is fun for the whole family.

“It’s really cool to watch the reactions. We watch the faces of people as they come in from adults to kids. They’re really amazed because very rarely do you have butterflies fly around you like this and so I think the adults get just as excited as the kids do,” said Thomas Riddle, the assistant director for the Roper Mountain Science Center.

The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday now through July 7.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4 to 12 and free for kids under 3.

