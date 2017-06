Greenville Police Department is hosting a Summer camp for incoming 5th and 6th graders.

The aim of the camp is to create positive relationships between kids and the GPD.

Police officers will teach kids how to resist crimes such as drug abuse, gang involvement, and violence.

The camp will be held the week of June 12, at Sterling School.

The camp is in honor of fallen GPD officer Allen Jacobs, and his goal to prevent gangs and violence.