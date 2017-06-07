Greer man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say a man stabbed someone several times in Greer.

Jackson Girault Turnage, 23, of Greer is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded to an assault at home on Hampton Road early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, one officer arrived to find Turnage stabbing the victim.

A witness told police that Turnage and several other people were hanging out. He said Turnage had been using a drug and was acting strange and holding a knife, the report states. The witness said Turnage attacked one of the people at the gathering when they tried to convince him to leave the home.

The victim and Turnage were both taken to a hospital.

Turnage is now in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.