Help find missing woman Anna Frady from Gaffney

The family of a missing Gaffney teen is asking for your help to find Anna Frady.

Frady’s mom reported her missing on 6/4. She said Anna’s boyfriend called her the night before saying he thought something may have happened to her because he could not find her.

The boyfriend told her he took her to a home on State Line Road at a friends home known only as “Cowboy.”

He told the mom that when he came back, the people at the home told him that Anna ran out into the woods and they hadn’t seen her since.

The mom said she went to the boyfriends home but no one was there and they haven’t been able to reach him of Anna on their cell phones.