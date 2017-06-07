I-385 lane closed Wednesday as investigation of deadly accident continues

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Delays are possible on a portion of Interstate 385 Wednesday as the investigation into a deadly accident continues.

Greenville Police say the right lane of Southbound I-385 will be closed for a few hours starting at 9:00 a.m. A traffic reconstruction team is at that location following an accident that killed two people in that area last week.

Two tractor-trailers, a car and a pickup truck were involved in the accident around 6:00 a.m. Friday. The Greenville County Coroner says 50-year-old Jesse Robert Carroll and 40-year-old Dorothy Michelle Carroll were killed after their car was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer.

Police say the lane closing will be clearly marked and no major delays are expected because of the work being done.