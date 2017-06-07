Man accused of restraining woman in her own home for days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested on numerous charges, including false imprisonment, after forcibly restraining a woman within her own home.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Stone Haven Lane for what they thought was a disturbance.

Detectives determined that Isidro Espina-Aquino had forcibly restrained an acquaintance within her own home since Thursday by tying her up and taping the interior door handles shut.

The victim had previously been granted an injunction against Espina-Aquino.

According to an affidavit, he contacted her stating he was coming to her home with law enforcement to retrieve his personal belongings. However, when he arrived, he came alone and refused to leave.

Espina-Aquino forced the victim to ingest a Xanax pill and threatened to inject her with a substance called Dilaudid.

According to the affidavit, Espina-Aquino injected himself with the drug and fell asleep. The victim was able to free herself and escape, but Espina-Aquino woke up and chased after her.

The victim made it to a neighbor’s house as Espina-Aquino grabbed her and tried to force her back into her home.

The neighbor was able to rescue the victim and called 911.

Espina-Aquino fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

He is facing charges of domestic battery, false imprisonment and violation of an injunction for protection.

