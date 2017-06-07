Man with meth hits tree head-on after police chase in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of leading McDowell Co. deputies on a chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say it happened Tuesday morning around 8:23 a.m. on Joe Branch Rd.

Deputies says they spotted Ben Lee Capps, 40, of Ashworth Rd. in Marion, in his pickup truck.

They say he was wanted on failure to appear charges.

Deputies say they tried to stop him, but he sped up, leading them on a pursuit.

Capps plowed through a metal farm gate at the end of the road and drove onto a one-lane gravel road, past an unoccupied home and down another old road where he hit a tree head-on.

A Deputy Alkire, who was chasing Capps truck on foot, caught the suspect as he tried to crawl out if the passenger-side window.

Deputies say they later learned he possibly threw drugs out of the truck when he crawled out and covered them with leaves.

They say a K-9 Jaz went back to the scene and found .05 grams of methamphetamine in the spot where Capps was arrested.

Capps is charged with fleeing to elude arrest, no operator’s license and damage to real property. Deputies say a charge of possession of methamphetamine is forthcoming.