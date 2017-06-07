Massive search underway after Navy sailor goes overboard off NC coast

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WAVY) — A sailor from the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Normandy is missing this morning after going overboard off the coast of North Carolina.

The sailor was reported missing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

LCDR Brian Wierzbicki, of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said in a statement Wednesday the Normandy was conducting training 80 nautical miles off the coast at the time.

Wierzbicki said several Navy ships will be joining the Normandy to assist in the search for the sailor — including the locally based carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as well as destroyers USS Mason and USS Bainbridge.

The Lincoln recently returned to Norfolk following a four-year overhaul.

US Coast Guard aircraft and the endurance cutter USCGC Forward have also responded in the effort.

The rest of Wierzbicki’s statement reads:

The Sailor’s next of kin has been made aware of the incident and is being provided updates on the ongoing search and rescue operation. Command leadership is in contact with Normandy families to make them aware of the incident as well. Our thoughts remain with the Normandy family and we will continue to provide updates as they become available.