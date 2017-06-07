Missing man’s body found in woods in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have recovered the body of missing man Gabriel Bradley Hein, 28.

He was reported missing and last seen walking away from his home on Wed. May 31. He was exhibiting signs and symptoms characteristic of paranoia and making strange statements that “people were out to get him”, according to the sheriff’s office.

His body was found with cadaver dogs Wednesday morning in a remote area one half mile for his parent’s home in the 500 block of Little Estatoee Rd.

A handgun was recovered near the body and preliminary investigation is the victim may have died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.