Mom sentenced in baby’s bathtub drowning in Inman

WSPA Staff Published:
Kimberly Wallace (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman charged with the drowning death of her baby pled guilty to child neglect.

Kimberly Dawn Wallace, 38, of Inman received a four-year sentence and three years of probation on Wednesday.

An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped as part of the plea deal. Wallace was also ordered to receive alcohol counseling.

Deputies say her 9-month-old son, Jaidan Wallace, drowned to death in a bathtub in July 2014. After the drowning, deputies say Kimberly Wallace blamed another child in the home.

