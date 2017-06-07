Nurses get BOGO burritos, other entrees at Chipotle June 14

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a nurse or know a nurse, you’re going to love this!

Chipotle is showing its love for nurses by offering a buy one, get one free deal on June 14.

Nurses just have to bring a valid ID into any United States or Canada location on Wednesday to get BOGO burritos, burrito bowls, salads or tacos.

The resturant chain said the deal is not valid on online, mobile or fax orders, or combined with other coupons and promotions.

Get all the details on this tasty “Code Burrito” promotion at Chipotle’s website.

More stories you may like on 7News

Key excerpts of ex-FBI director Comey’s upcoming testimony The Senate committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election on Wednesday released the written testimony of fired F…

DEA warns of accidental overdoses for first responders The opiod crisis is no longer just impacting those who are using the drugs, but now there is a potential for accidental overdoses for first …

Arrest in connection to Pavilion shooting that killed Hawkins A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting at Pavilion Recreation Center in Taylors on May 14 that killed 17-year-old Makiya Hawk…

Woman worried crack cocaine was a spider egg, asked nurse to check She checked herself into the hospital and said she thought the crack cocaine a friend had sold her was actually a spider egg.

If he only had a driver: Tin Man actor charged with DWI A man hired to portray the Tin Man in “Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum’s upstate New York hometown was still in his character’s makeup wh…