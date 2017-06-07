President Trump to nominate new FBI director

(WSPA/AP) – One day before fired FBI Director James Comey is expected to speak to the Senate intelligence committee, President Donald Trump announced he has selected someone to lead the agency.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would nominate Christopher Wray to direct the FBI.

Wray is a former Justice Department official and represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Trump fired Comey on May 9.

The Associated Press reports that Comey could provide new details about discussions with Trump regarding the investigation into Russia’s meddling with the election when he testifies Thursday.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017