Spartanburg Regional Foundation awards $646K in grants for Health Initiatives

(SPARTANBURG REGIONAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM NEWS RELEASE) – From improving areas in the hospital through renovations to providing an automated chest compression machine, and counseling to previously incarcerated women, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation is continuously working to improve the health of our community by providing grants.

This year, the Spartanburg Regional Foundation awarded $646,000 in grants to 30 different recipients during their annual grant awards ceremony that was held June 7 at the Piedmont Club in Spartanburg.

“We are proud to support nonprofits and healthcare system programs that make Spartanburg healthier,” said Kristy Caradori, executive director of the Spartanburg Regional Foundation. “We are grateful to our community for the opportunity to give back to improve health and wellness.”

2017 Spartanburg Regional Foundation grant recipients include:

• AccessHealth Spartanburg

$67,790

This grant provides funding for a new AccessHealth building and patient screening tools.

• Angels Charge Ministry

$5,000

This grant provides funding for previously incarcerated women who need intensive behavioral health counseling, medications and dental care.

• BirthMatters

$1,750

This grant provides assistance with staff training for doula certification.

• Carolina Farms and Hatchery

$1,500

This grant funds equipment to support a food donation program

• Christmas In Action

$11,000

This grant provides funding to build or repair wheelchair ramps and provide home repairs to disadvantaged elderly or disabled homeowners in Spartanburg County.

• Faith, Hope and Love Christian Ministries

$4,000

This grant provides funding assistance to increase the capacity of a halfway house for men.

• Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute

$2,433

This grant funds a pilot program for a young clinical investigators camp at Gibbs Cancer Center &

Research Institute.

• Greer Relief & Resources Agency

$8,000

This grant provides funds for a software program called Charity Tracker to help prevent homelessness for at-risk disabled and/or elderly members of Greer, Taylors, Duncan, Lyman and Wellford communities.

• Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve

$10,000

This grant provides funds for materials to build a handicap accessible multi-sensory garden.

• Healthy Smiles of Spartanburg, Inc.

$10,000

This grant provides funds to purchase equipment and supplies for the Pediatric Oral Health Program.

• Landrum Rescue Squad

$11,000

This grant provides funds to purchase an Automated Chest Compression System for the Landrum area.

• Medical Group of the Carolinas—Senior Health

$5,000

This grant supports elderly patients with transportation, medical equipment or prescriptions.

• Middle Tyger Community Center

$20,000

This grant provides funding assistance to renovate the driveway and entrance of the Senior Wellness Center so the facility will be accessible to visitors with disabilities.

• Project HOPE Foundation

$15,000

This grant provides funding for the renovation of a new therapeutic clinic in Spartanburg for children with autism.

• Road to Royalty

$750

This grant provides funding to purchase supplies and materials for a pilot program in Woodruff to promote self-awareness, sisterhood and leadership among nine- to 12-year-old girls.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Administration

$154,676

This grant provides funding for renovations of a new Employee Health location.

• Spartanburg Medical Center Behavioral Health

$34,500

This grant provides funding for renovations, brain stimulation therapy equipment and training for employees.

• Spartanburg Medical Center – Emergency Center

$8,403

This grant funds five video/audio systems to support patient needs.

• Spartanburg Medical Center – Nursing Administration

$51,250

This grant pays for course materials for employees seeking professional nursing certifications.

• Spartanburg Medical Center – Organ, Tissue, Eye Donor Program

$5,000

This grant will start an organ, tissue and eye donation program fund.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Chaplaincy and Pastoral Education

$60,000

This grant provides funding for renovations and furnishings for a new chapel at Spartanburg Medical Center.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Corporate Education

$42,650

This grant provides funding to train 13 additional Crisis Prevention Institute instructors.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Sports Medicine Institute

$29,000

This grant funds six Cardea Portable Electrocardiogram Units and supplies, which will be used during pre-sports participation exams for student athletes.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Transportation Services

$5,098

This grant funds training equipment to help improve staff skills.

• Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Transportation Services

$26,000

This grant funds a Stryker Power-LOAD™ system, which will reduce repetitive lifting injuries and allow paramedics to focus on the patient.

• St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic

$16,000

This grant provides funds to purchase equipment and software for an educational classroom.

• Temple Education Ministries, Inc.

$5,000

This grant provides funds to purchase freezer blankets that will assist in the transportation of food to at-risk individuals.

• The Family Effect

$4,200

This grant provides funding assistance for renovations to the Phoenix Center’s outpatient facility, which provides treatment for those who struggle with substance abuse.

• The Salvation Army

$6,000

This grant provides funds to purchase parts to repair a freezer used to store food donations.

• Union Medical Center Administration

$25,000

This grant supports a telemedicine cart and IT connectivity.