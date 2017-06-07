Teacher is awarded for saving student’s life in Jackson Co.

CULLOWHEE, NC (WSPA) – Charlene Irwin, teacher at Cullowhee Valley Elementary School is awarded with the Community Hero Award at the kindergarten graduation ceremony, according to a report by the Sylva Herald.

She was presented the award after saving a kindergarten student from choking this past May. Irwin preformed the Heimlich maneuver after the girl panicked and was unable to verbally respond.

“We are so appreciative that she was there, trained and willing to use her training to help,” said Richard Frady, the student’s grandfather. “As you get to thinking about it, the possibility of what could have happened had she not been there and not been trained, that’s just a scary thought in itself.”

Irwin is thankful for her 31 years of training in the school system that prepared her for this moment.

You can read the full story on the Sylva Herald here.

